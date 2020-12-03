Crapo-backed nuclear bill heads to Senate floor

Whitehouse, who has sponsored several pro-nuclear power bills in recent years with Booker and Idaho Republican Sens. Crapo and Jim Risch, called the bill the third bipartisan nuclear bill to come out of the committee, pointing to the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act that became law in 2019 and the 2018 Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act , which authorized the creation of the National Reactor Innovation Center that is now sited at Idaho National Laboratory. Whitehouse said the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act is supported by both industry groups and labor unions.

“This creates a mechanism to put a value on the carbon-free nature of nuclear energy,” he said.

Booker said the bill promotes both nuclear reactor development and environmental justice, pointing to a provision requiring cleanup of abandoned uranium mining sites on tribal lands.

“I’m proud of the bipartisan work we’ve done in this committee over the years related to nuclear energy,” he said.

Barrasso said the bill will reduce emissions, protect the economy and national security, and promote U.S. leadership in the nuclear arena.

“Innovation, not regulations and taxes, to me, is the best way to address climate change,” he said.