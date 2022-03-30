County signs off on airport revenue guarantee

TWIN FALLS — County Commissioners authorized an agreement with air carrier SkyWest to keep the Magic Valley’s only commercial air service from withdrawing from the region.

At a meeting on Tuesday morning, the Twin Falls County Commissioners voted to sign the agreement, joining Twin Falls City Council, who had voted to approve the agreement at a meeting on Monday night.

Under the agreement, if SkyWest’s quarterly revenues for flights from Joslin Field, Magic Valley Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport are below the cost to operate air service, the airport will now make payments to balance out the losses.

The funds would come out of the airport’s operating budget, which both the City and County of Twin Falls share.

“I think we all agree that this is ridiculous that we’re having to have this conversation,” said Commissioner Jack Johnson. “But it is an important industry for our citizens and our business community, and I think we need to do what we can within our means to support it.”

The Commissioners met to approve the agreement, which is meant to be a buffer against economic volatility. The commissioners were wary that after years of government subsidies, air carriers might make agreements like this more of a standard procedure, rather than a response to current circumstances.

“This is something we’re going to have to look at very closely as time goes by,” said Commissioner Don Hall. “I don’t like the idea of it becoming the new norm where it has to be plugged into all of our budgets.”

Airport Manager Bill Carberry said he didn’t want to make predictions about whether revenue guarantees like this would become more of a long-term subsidy. In his opinion, the agreement would allow service to continue while some of the underlying conditions like pilot shortages and jockeying within the industry got sorted out.

“Is that something that’s worth buying some time, working through some things, and hopefully better days ahead? I think it would be a worthy investment,” Carberry said.

Commissioners were optimistic about the new schedule of morning departure and evening return to Twin Falls, as it would open up more connections to other locations, as well as providing a day-trip option to people traveling to Salt Lake for business.

The agreement is retroactive to January first, and Commissioner Brent Rienke asked how SkyWest’s first-quarter revenues looked. Carberry confirmed there have been losses in January and February, and depending on how March numbers turn out, the airport could be looking at making a first payment soon.

“I think this is, although somewhat frustrating in some aspects,” said Commissioner Reinke “it’s such an investment already made. And the infrastructure at the airport has come so far in the last ten years, we need to keep building on that.”

