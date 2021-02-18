County overviews comprehensive plan final draft

The document identifies five different land use designations in the county, as well as details on the existing conditions at the designations and what they could look like in the future. These designations include rangeland and public lands, agriculture, rural residential, unincorporated township and commercial corridor.

The plan also lays out goals for the county to reach, as well as objectives and actions that can be taken to reach these goals.

One of the stated goals listed in materials provided at the meeting is to preserve the rural character of the county. An objective supporting this goal is to “direct development toward areas of the County that has the infrastructure present to serve increased densities.” To complete this objective, the county plans to take action by updating its zoning codes and subdivision regulations.

The county will release the plan for public comment online in early March. Next it’ll go before the Planning and Zoning Commission on March 25 and then to county commissioners for adoption. After its adopted, the county will begin reviewing sections of antiquated county code that need to be updated to reflect the intentions of the plan.

