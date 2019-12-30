TWIN FALLS — The county and the governor gave their consent for refugee resettlement to continue through the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, making Idaho the latest state to say it will continue to accept refugees.
The decisions Monday were in response to an executive order signed in September by President Donald Trump that gives state and local governments the ability to refuse refugees.
Unanimous approval by county commissioners came after several community members — including refugees, business owners and church leaders — delivered unbridled and often emotional public testimony in favor of keeping refugees in Twin Falls.
Continuing the resettlement program will allow more lives to be restored, program director Zeze Rwasama said.
“If you want to know if refugees are good for a community, talk to the neighbors,” Rwasama said, gesturing to nearly three dozen people in the audience.
Gov. Brad Little responded to the county's decision on Monday with consent of his own, joining more than 30 other governor's who have agreed to accept refugees.
"I support the decision of the county government on this matter," Little wrote in a statement to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "As the Governor of Idaho, I consent to the requirements set forth in Executive Order 13888 for Twin Falls County, Idaho."
Little signed a nearly identical letter, dated Dec. 23, supporting a decision made by Ada County, which hosts the state's two other refugee programs. Little previously said he would not comment until after receiving guidance from communities.
Although located in Twin Falls, the Refugee Center is entirely independent of the city and the county, and is paid for mostly through federal grants.
Trump's executive order required both states and “localities” to opt in before allowing refugee resettlement programs to operate in their jurisdiction. The order says doing so will ensure that “refugees are resettled in communities that are eager and equipped to support their successful integration into American society and the labor force.”
Last week, Twin Falls City Council unanimously approved support for the program, but administrators suggested the burden of consent was not theirs, and asked the county to offer an opinion as well.
The county disagreed but took up the issue anyway. While the letter signed by the county Monday consents to refugee resettlement, it mostly spells out the county’s dissatisfaction with the the “flawed procedure” for consent.
The letter says the definition of “locality” in the executive order is not clear. Some language may suggest a “county or county equivalent” to be the authorizing body, but that decision “seems arbitrary and problematic,” and the city is the more appropriate jurisdiction to handle refugee consent in the future, the letter says.
Commissioner Don Hall said if consent falls to the county again next year, they will host a formal hearing to gather input from citizens.
“For this year, there simply was not enough time to fully engage our citizens or these other local governments,” Hall said.
Refugee programs, including CSI's, must submit letters of consent from both the state and the local government along with their application for federal funding.
The refugee program at CSI offers a “comprehensive one-stop refugee service program” that combines initial resettlement services for new refugees with case management services, on-site English training, and employment counseling and placement, according to the program website.
Federal policy changes have significantly reduced the number of refugees resettled in programs nationwide, including those in Idaho and Twin Falls.
In 2019, 108 refugees resettled in Twin Falls, down from 280 in 2015, according to a state data. About 114 are projected to resettle in 2020.
Trump recently announced the U.S. would allow up to 18,000 refugees in 2020, the lowest cap since the Refugee Act of 1980.
