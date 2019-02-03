BOISE — A large number of county officials in Idaho want a better working relationship with the state Legislature, a recent report found, and most say they rarely have enough revenue to meet all the obligations the state imposes on them.
Some Magic Valley county commissioners say these are familiar challenges — but in a region that includes counties of varying sizes, demographics, and economies, one report doesn’t fit all.
The study, released this week by the Office of Performance Evaluations, found that nearly six in 10 elected county officials surveyed said they did not think the Legislature did a good job seeking input from counties and a similar percentage did not feel state agencies were sufficiently responsive to counties’ concerns about implementing state mandates.
The report was compiled with input from 400 elected county officials from 37 of Idaho’s 44 counties.
Coming up with the funds to pay for programs and rules required by the state — such as public defense services, jail facilities, and indigent medical care — was county officials’ biggest concern, according to the report, with seven in 10 counties agreeing that state mandates “usually or always lead to financial problems” and that county revenue is “rarely or never adequate.” Rural counties such as Gooding, Camas and Lincoln tend to be hardest hit by financial constraints.
Different aspects of the report resonated with commissioners from Twin Falls, Blaine and Gooding counties, all of whom told the Times-News they recognized familiar struggles in some — but not all — of the findings.
A primary theme of the report was a widespread desire for stronger communication and cooperation between the Legislature and county officials. Commissioner Don Hall described Twin Falls County’s relationship with local lawmakers as “outstanding,” but said he understood others’ frustrations.
“On the whole, I can see where you have got that perspective in that report,” Hall said. “But really, we have a great relationship with our local legislators.”
A finding that resonated more closely with Hall was the struggle of some counties to fund local jails: 65 percent of commissioners surveyed said their counties had trouble providing adequate jail facilities.
“We’re a growing community and we know our population is going to grow,” Hall said. “But some of the policies the state has put together to try to lessen the burden on the prison system, of releasing folks or different ways they deal with folks’ probation, has exacerbated those problems.”
As of Friday there were 237 inmates in the 194-bed jail in Twin Falls County, with an additional 43 Twin Falls inmates housed elsewhere. Crowding in state prisons has also resulted in some state inmates staying at the Twin Falls jail for longer periods of time after their sentencing.
“They understand the challenges there and they’re trying to find some fixes,” Hall said of state lawmakers. “But it’s not a very quick turnaround for those solutions, so we’re still kind of waiting. We’re still suffering with the dynamics of that.”
Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, chairman of the Blaine County commission, similarly reported having a good relationship with his local District 26 legislative delegation. But when it comes to the statehouse as a whole, Greenberg said he has been frustrated by the Legislature’s refusal to expand Medicaid in previous years, despite bipartisan urging from a number of county officials from around the state.
“I don’t think they do listen to us, even though you would think the commission is in touch with the constituents a lot more closely than, say, a state legislator,” Greenberg said.
One particular bill in the Legislature this year has caught Greenberg’s attention: legislation from Rep. Chad Christensen, a Republican from Idaho Falls, that would outlaw local bans on handheld cellphone use while driving. Blaine County and two of its cities, Ketchum and Hailey, have implemented such ordinances. When it comes to legislating rules and mandates for counties, Greenberg said, he believes one uniform approach doesn’t always work.
“I think the Legislature tries to be consistent across the whole state,” he said. “Counties are different. They’re not the same across the whole state.”
An aspect of the report that didn’t particularly resonate with Greenberg: the struggle of the majority of counties surveyed to fund state mandates.
“We’re in a pretty good position because we have high property values, so we’re not as constrained as other counties,” Greenberg said.
Gooding County hasn’t been so lucky, Commissioner Mark Bolduc said.
“We’ve talked to [legislators] and I think they listen,” Bolduc said. But “when it comes down to funding what they want us to do, I don’t feel like we’ve got a good communication deal going there.”
Particularly straining for Gooding County is providing adequate public defense, Bolduc said, adding that he’d like to see the state take over public defense in the future. He is hopeful, however, that potential state funding to accompany newly approved caseload limits for public defenders in Idaho could help.
Bolduc said he agreed that state mandates “usually or always lead to financial problems” and that county revenue is “rarely or never adequate.”
“When you’re forced with a 3 percent budget cap in this day and age with everything, and what things cost, how do you do it?” Bolduc said. “There’s no business out there that is expected to survive on a three percent budget increase a year. But yet the counties are.”
Hall estimated that urban Twin Falls probably struggles with funding to a lesser degree than some other Magic Valley counties, though some state mandates implemented without significant funding, such as the introduction of the new Odyssey electronic court filing system, have put strains on the county’s budget.
“We probably fare better than some of the surrounding counties that are rurally based, because at least we have the growth revenue that comes in,” Hall said. “But yeah, we’ve seen challenges with these mandates that start stretching our budgets.”
