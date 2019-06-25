TWIN FALLS — Residents could soon be better represented in community art decisions.
City Council members approved 6-0 at Monday’s meeting further consideration of a proposal to create a Twin Falls Public Arts Commission. The body would develop public art policy, raise money for art projects, and manage the city’s existing collection.
People often have different opinions on art and the commission would allow a formal process to evaluate ideas, said Mandi Thompson, city community relations manager.
“It gives people the opportunity to get involved,” Thompson said. What works for New York City “may or may not fly on the corner of Main Avenue in Twin Falls.”
The commission would oversee both physical and performance art, encompassing everything from city statues to the summer concert series in downtown.
Public art in all its forms helps engage the community, Thompson said.
“What’s drawing those individuals is art, in one manner or the other,” she said.
