Council approves inflation-driven fee increase on new construction

TWIN FALLS — City Council approved a resolution increasing impact fees for new construction at Monday night’s council meeting. To match increasing costs of materials and labor, the council agreed by a 5-2 vote to an 11.4% increase to the fees charged when new homes and commercial spaces are built. Councilmembers Jason Brown, Shawn Bariger, Craig Hawkins, Chris Reid and Mayor Ruth Pierce voted in favor of the increase, with Councilmembers Nikki Boyd and Spencer Cutler voting no.

Impact fees collected are used to pay for capital projects as growth occurs, and are intended to maintain current levels of service to meet future demand for roads, public safety like police, fire, and medical facilities, as well as open space, and parks. Twin Falls has seen steady growth in the past several years, and impact fees are one way to help offset the costs of new projects to accommodate a larger population.

The change to the fees was brought on by a significant jump in the Municipal Cost Index, which is a price cities use to determine the cost of building infrastructure. The Municipal Cost Index tracks prices for materials like concrete, steel, lumber and fuel. In October, the MCI went up by 11.4%, a substantial year-over-year increase.

During the discussion, Pierce said a concern of hers was that if fees were not increased to match inflation now, inflation could continue and the city could find itself as much as 20% behind next year.

“Nobody wants to try and sell a 20% increase,” she said.

Pierce said the increase may have an impact on fewer people because building permits in Twin Falls were down, largely due to shortages of labor and materials.

Reid noted that the costs of building and repairing infrastructure were being incurred already, and asked whether it was better to put those costs on homeowners already living in Twin Falls or to have some of those costs associated with growth covered by new residents.

“I don’t like 11.4%, that’s painful,” Reid said. “But we’re dealing with it right now out of our own pocketbooks.”

Boyd said she would vote no based on her concern that impact fees had recently been increased by the council during a project reallocation just last year, and the new fees have been in effect only since November.

“This is like saying that inflation is really hitting us, and it has to stop,” Boyd said. “It’s almost like double-dipping.”

