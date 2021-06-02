Costs for the past 1.5 months of longest legislative session in Idaho history exceed $500,000

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total for expenses from when the Legislature returned from the first recess April 6 through May 2 was $443,183.14, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

Legislators receive an annual salary that is not affected by the length of the session.

During the extended recess from March 19 to April 6 when legislators were not at the Statehouse, two legislators did not accept per diem.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, wrote a check to the state for $1,065 to return his per diem pay, state records show. Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, declined to accept the per diem in the first place, he told the Idaho Capital Sun.

The 2021 session is the longest in state history and ran for 122 days before the Senate adjourned for the year May 12.

However, the Idaho House voted down a motion to adjourn and instead voted to go at recess again, until a date no later than Dec. 31.

The disagreement over adjourning the session has put the state in an unprecedented and precarious situation. The Idaho Constitution states that neither legislative chamber may adjourn for more than three day “without the concurrence of the other.”

Gov. Brad Little predicted the situation could become a question for the courts.