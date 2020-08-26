Coronavirus liability bill shields Idaho businesses, schools even if they are negligent

“There’s been this perception that if we don’t act now … that there will be this tsunami of litigation that will wipe out businesses,” Rubel said. “I don’t think that’s true.”

Rubel said the bill “is using the heaviest hand of government to strip Idahoans of their right to redress for harm caused by even extreme negligence.”

Young argued that the threat of litigation, even if a lawsuit isn’t filed, is creating fear among business owners on whether to reopen.

“I don’t have qualms that would prevent me from feeling confident that we can move forward,” Young said.

Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said she was concerned that business owners, especially those that host vulnerable populations, would become lax about virus prevention.

“Institutions can be sloppy under this bill and have immunity,” Necochea said. “We don’t do this for any other hospital-acquired infection.”

Legislators in the House said that they were going to attempt to finish the special session Wednesday night.

As of Tuesday, 328 Idahoans had died as a result of the virus and 28,398 Idaho residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.