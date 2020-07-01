Controversial transgender laws take effect in Idaho

“Even one (transgender athlete) is a problem because someone being pushed down one spot will affect team scores. When it comes to meets and stuff, one point can be the difference between a third place and a second place. One athlete can affect an entire team.”

With the outcome of the lawsuit still pending, several high profile athletes, lawmakers and organizations have weighed in.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr issued a statement in early June in support of the law.

“Allowing biological males to compete in all-female sports is fundamentally unfair to female athletes,” Barr said in the statement. “Under the Constitution, the Equal Protection Clause allows Idaho to recognize the physiological differences between the biological sexes in athletics. Because of these differences, the Fairness Act’s limiting of certain athletic teams to biological females provides equal protection. This limitation is based on the same exact interest that allows the creation of sex-specific athletic teams in the first place — namely, the goal of ensuring that biological females have equal athletic opportunities. Single-sex athletics is rooted in the reality of biological differences between the sexes and should stay rooted in objective biological fact.”