Archway

An artist's rendering of the proposed archway, which will go over Shoshone Street North in downtown Twin Falls.

 COURTESY

TWIN FALLS — As soon as next summer, residents will drive beneath a 30-foot tall message board archway in downtown Twin Falls.

Twin Falls City Council approved a $324,636 contract with Lytle Signs on Tuesday and construction will soon begin on an archway over Shoshone Street.

The 30-foot tall, 113-foot long imitation of the Perrine Bridge will feature electronic message boards on either side to display non-commercial information, including city events, nonprofit activities and emergency warnings. Steel structures designed to resemble the rock walls of the Snake River Canyon will hold up the bridge portion.

The project is the product of a citizen’s advisory committee formed in 2016. The archway is intended to market events downtown and replace informational banners previously seen above Shoshone Street that city officials considered expensive and unsafe.

The city pledged $43,000 for the project in 2016 and another $150,000 from the 2020 budget earlier this year. The rest comes from about $131,636 in private donations collected by the citizen’s group.

In October, Council members approved beginning negotiations with Lytle Signs to complete the project for $347,353. The company accepted in-kind donations valued at about $22,717, which brought down the total cost of the project.

“It will be a nice monument for the city,” said Mel Stokesberry, a designer with Lytle.

Although no official date is set for construction to begin, the project is expected to be complete before Western Days is held at City Park next summer. 

