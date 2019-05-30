TWIN FALLS — Motorists will temporarily share a lane along Canyon Springs Grade.
A $1.7 million project intended to mitigate damage from falling rocks and improve the road along Canyon Springs Grade began Wednesday. During construction, the grade will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists, and vehicle traffic will be condensed to one-lane, one-way traffic.
City contractors will install steel mesh at high-risk sections of the canyon wall and add ditches below to catch rocks. Workers will rappel down the canyon wall and loosen small boulders.
Road reconstruction will begin after the rockfall containment phase, but could include widening and improving pavement at certain areas of the road, updating the drainage system, and adding a guardrail at a hairpin turn.
The project could take until the end of the year to complete.
