Try 1 month for 99¢

Rep. Megan Blanksma, a Republican from Hammett finishing out her first term in the Legislature, has a write-in challenger for Seat 23 B: Constitution Party candidate Tony Ullrich.

Blanksma, an agribusiness owner, serves on three committees in the House: Health & Welfare, Resources & Conservation, and Transportation & Defense. 

Ullrich, a semi-retired licensed contractor, also lives in Hammett. 

House 23B

Megan Blanksma

Megan Blanksma

  • GRETEL KAUFFMAN gkauffman@magicvalley.com
  • 0

What are the most important issues to this candidate?

Tony Ullrich

Tony Ullrich

  • GRETEL KAUFFMAN gkauffman@magicvalley.com
  • 0

What are the most important issues to this candidate?

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments