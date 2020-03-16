40 congressmen voted against the coronavirus aid package. An Idaho lawmaker was one of them

“The coronavirus aid package was negotiated between Speaker Pelosi and Sec. Mnuchin. The president had agreed in principle, but other Republicans were cut out of the negotiation and the final draft was still being written while voting was taking place, reportedly, with drafting errors yet to be corrected. We did know that billions in spending were included having nothing to do with coronavirus, and government was mandating small businesses to pay sick leave. After already voting to spend $8.3 billion for emergency provisions, I wasn’t comfortable spending another (roughly) $50 billion not knowing exactly what it was for, other than the portion having nothing to do with the coronavirus effort. We should have stayed until we got it right.”