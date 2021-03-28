Congressman Simpson discussing dam proposal with Magic Valley county commissioners

TWIN FALLS – U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson is making his way through the Magic Valley this week to discuss his recent proposal to remove the four Lower Snake River dams with county commissioners.

The $33.5 billion proposal would breach dams standing in the way of salmon recovery and provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of households. The plan has been applauded by conservation organizations and criticized by many Idaho agricultural groups.

Simpson will first meet with Twin Falls County Commissioners at 1 p.m. Monday in the County West Building at 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Simpson will meet with Gooding County Commissioners at 9 a.m. at 624 Main St., Gooding, and then with Lincoln County Commissioners at 10:30 a.m. Rather than the normal commissioner meeting location, the Lincoln County meeting will take place at the county’s community center at 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone.

The congressman will then head to Jerome for a noon meeting with county commissioners at 300 N. Lincoln Ave., before meeting with Minidoka County Commissioners at 2:15 p.m. at 715 G St., Rupert. Simpson will then meet with Cassia County Commissioners at 3:45 p.m. at 1459 Overland Ave., Burley.