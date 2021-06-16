Confusion surrounds state financial review of Reclaim Idaho ballot initiative

BOISE — Officials with Reclaim Idaho have paused efforts to collect signatures for a new education funding ballot initiative as they await a new financial analysis of the initiative from the state.

But new documents the Idaho Capital Sun obtained late Monday afternoon raise uncertainty about whether the state analyzed the most up-to-date version of Reclaim Idaho’s ballot initiative. If the division analyzed outdated ballot language, it would make the Reclaim Idaho initiative appear much costlier to taxpayers than the organization has promoted.

“The signature drive is on pause until the Secretary of State’s clock runs out, which is Wednesday,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon. “Beyond that, we need to decide whether to begin collecting signatures, which is our right under the law.”

Mayville announced last Thursday that the Secretary of State’s office had given Reclaim Idaho volunteers the go-ahead to collect signatures for a ballot initiative last week. But then on Friday, Reclaim Idaho leaders announced on social media that they would pause the signature drive until the state supplied a financial analysis of the ballot initiative, which is called a fiscal impact statement.