Computer issues plague Twin Falls County offices, courts

TWIN FALLS — Computer problems have taken county systems offline, including those in the courts.
"Twin Falls County is experiencing technical difficulties with our internet services resulting in disruption to some of our data and communications systems," county commission Chairman Jack Johnson said in a statement. "We are taking steps to secure our systems and get them back on line as quickly as possible."
The state's judicial system said the computer outage has forced it to only offer "critical services."
"Courts in the county will only hold hearings on emergency matters as the county works to resolve the situation, according to an order signed Sunday by Fifth Judicial District Administrative Judge Eric Wildman. All other hearings will be postponed until further order of the court," the court system said in a statement.
Matters qualifying for emergency hearings include in-custody arraignments, in-custody preliminary hearings, civil protection orders, emergency guardianship proceedings, child protection proceedings, adoptions, juvenile detention hearings and civil mental commitment proceedings, the order states.
The courts said its e-filing system is still working and documents can be filed and viewed as normal.
The problems only affect courts in Twin Falls County.
"If you are involved in a Twin Falls County court case affected by this order and have questions, please contact your attorney — or if you are not represented by an attorney, you may call the Idaho Supreme Court Service Desk at 208-334-3868 to confirm whether a hearing is postponed," the system said.
