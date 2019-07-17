TWIN FALLS — A community recreation center is a high priority for residents, but the city doesn’t yet know where to put one or how to pay for it, Vice Mayor Nikki Boyd said Tuesday at the State of the City.
A community survey showed 65% of respondents would likely support a recreation center even if it meant raising taxes, she said. The recreation center’s mission statement directly applies to the city’s strategic plan, Boyd said.
“Twin Falls community center provides superior recreational, educational and social opportunities that welcome those of all ages, unify our neighborhoods, and improve our personal well-being and support economic growth,” she read from the project’s mission statement.
In 2018, Twin Falls City Council approved $114,727 for a citizens committee to conduct a study on the feasibility of a recreation center. The first step of the process included working with Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture and Pivot North Architecture to come up with community feedback and develop a potential design.
The design includes a children’s center, a community room, classrooms, a catering kitchen and an exercise room.
The City Council approved continuing the study on the recreation center in April, and the committee is now looking at where it will be located and how to pay for it. Making the center fully cost recoverable is the top concern right now, Boyd said. The recreation center is estimated to cost $40 million, the Times-News reported in April.
Building a recreation center is one of many objectives being discussed as the city reviews its strategic plan and budget.
The plan influences every significant budget decision and focuses on aspirations for the city in the year 2030, Deputy City Manager Bryan Pike said during the forum.
“Our budget is really designed to maintain and enhance service levels,” Pike said. “Designed to protect our citizen’s health, safety, accessibility and well being.”
City officials shared information at Monday’s City Council meeting on the prosperous, responsible, and environmental portions of the strategic plan. The next meeting will include plans for building a healthy and accessible community.
Citizen input is important in the discussion surrounding the budget, Pike said.
“Come be apart of the conversation,” he said.
