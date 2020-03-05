Committees reject birth certificate gender change rules

BOISE — Rules defining the process for transgender Idahoans to change the gender marker on birth certificates were rejected Wednesday, though the state is required to continue offering the option.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted 5-4 to approve a chapter of rules related to vital statistics with the exception of those related to changing the sex listed on birth certificates. A similar committee in the House made the same decision on a party-line vote earlier in the day.

A federal court ruled in 2018 that Idaho’s previous ban on birth certificate changes was unconstitutional. The decision required the state to offer a process without “onerous burdens,” and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare adopted rules outlining the process that April.

Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told the committee that regardless of their decision, the department will continue to offer the process to comply with the court order.

“We will need to continue processing these applications but we won’t have any standards by which to measure those requests for changes,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “That, again, will put us back in a legal risk.”

For that reason, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, opposed the motion to reject the rules.