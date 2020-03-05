Committees reject birth certificate gender change rules

BOISE — Rules defining the process for transgender Idahoans to change the gender marker on birth certificates were rejected Wednesday, though the state is required to continue offering the option.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted 5-4 to approve a chapter of rules related to vital statistics with the exception of those related to changing the sex listed on birth certificates. A similar committee in the House made the same decision on a party-line vote earlier in the day.
A federal court ruled in 2018 that Idaho’s previous ban on birth certificate changes was unconstitutional. The decision required the state to offer a process without “onerous burdens,” and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare adopted rules outlining the process that April.
Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told the committee that regardless of their decision, the department will continue to offer the process to comply with the court order.
“We will need to continue processing these applications but we won’t have any standards by which to measure those requests for changes,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “That, again, will put us back in a legal risk.”
For that reason, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, opposed the motion to reject the rules.
“It doesn’t look to me like our decision makes any difference in how the department is going to move forward,” Heider said. “The department has been ordered by the courts to change gender marker and our ‘yes’ or ‘nay’ vote really has little effect on that consequence or what the department is bound by law to do.”
Chairman Fred Martin, R-Boise, said lawmakers should be sensitive to those who feel their government is not treating them in “a respectful manner.” Martin also agreed with Heider’s assessment and called the decision “a double-edged sword.”
“We’re somewhat impotent in what we’re doing,” he said.
But other Republicans on the committee disagreed.
“If we do not object the court order, we are accepting it,” Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian said. “The court is not going to do anything if we don’t raise some questions.”
Several advocates for transgender rights emphasized to the committee the importance of having a birth certificate that aligns with the identity a person presents to the world.
It’s a health and safety issue, said Lori Burelle of the Idaho chapter of National Organization for Women.
“Not having documents that match presents additional burdens to a transgender person that runs the gamut from not being able to fill a prescription or cash a check, to being assaulted or even murdered,” Burelle said.
Administrative rules, like those related to birth certificates, outline the process for state agencies to carry out laws. All rules were up for consideration this year after lawmakers left the 2019 session without reauthorizing the entirety of Idaho’s administrative code.
In January, the Senate committee approved thousands of pages of administrative rules but chose to withhold a decision on the vital statistics chapter in anticipation of legislation on the topic.
Since then, the House approved a bill that would prevent transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on birth certificates. The bill directly defies a federal court ruling that requires the state to offer a process.
Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane wrote in an opinion last week that the bill is “highly likely” to face legal challenges.
“(The bill) appears to try to thread the rapidly shrinking constitutional eye of a needle,” Kane wrote. “This office cannot determine at this point whether that eye can be threaded with (the bill), but notes that based on the existent case law it will likely require the State to litigate this matter to the United States Supreme Court.”
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, was one of two Republicans to vote against the bill on the floor.
Martin introduced a bill on Monday that would allow adults to continue changing the sex listed on their birth certificates but would require minors to receive a doctor’s consent.
The Board of Health and Welfare added a similar stipulation through administrative rule in May, and it was the subject of hearings throughout the summer — including in Twin Falls. But in November, the board determined the rule did not receive enough votes for approval and it was removed.
At the moment, neither bill is scheduled for committee hearings this week.