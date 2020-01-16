BOISE — A committee will recommend a 2% raise for state employees and an additional 2% for those working the hardest-to-fill jobs.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said the goal of Idaho’s compensation package for state employees is to attract and retain a qualified workforce.
“I think it’s the fiscally responsible thing to do,” she said of the raise. “In the long run, it’s going to save the state money and provide service for the state of Idaho.”
The Change in Employee Compensation Committee, which met throughout the interim, approved the recommendation at a meeting Thursday. The concept is nearly identical to Gov. Brad Little’s, who sought a 2% raise for 25,000 state’s employees. His proposal cost an estimated $30 million from state, dedicated and federal money.
Agency director's supported the governor's recommendation last week and said compensation for Idaho employees is 12% below market value, the Associated Press reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Ward-Engelking successfully added a provision to give an additional 2% raise to those working in the hardest to fill jobs. She estimated it would affect about 1,547 state employees and cost about $1.5 million from a mixture of state, dedicated and federal money.
The raise could eliminate high turnover costs and constantly training employees who leave to work in other states or private industry, she said.
Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, a farmer, said the investment could save the state money and help Idaho provide better service to citizens.
“I pay my labor because I can’t do anything without them,” said Patrick, who chaired the committee. “We want good government and good government with good employees.”
The recommendation will go to the Legislature’s budget-setting committee for consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.