Committee moves forward with hemp bill

BOISE — Hemp would remain illegal for most Idahoans but would no longer be considered marijuana under a bill approved Thursday by the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee.
The bill outlines rules for hemp transportation in the state and begins the process that would allow farmers to grow the crop. Hemp would not be removed from the controlled substances list and it would still be illegal for anybody without a transportation permit. It would, however, be defined separately from marijuana, lessening the penalty for those in possession.
“What this says is hemp is legal under circumstances and we have outlined what those circumstances are,” Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said. “If you don’t have the permit, if you haven’t gone through the process, it is illegal — but it’s not marijuana.”
While the bill is narrow, it begins the process to discuss other hemp-related issues, Lee said.
“I feel a little bit like Goldilocks,” she said. “It’s going to be too cold for some and too hot for others. It will take us a while for this to get just right.
Hemp looks similar to marijuana but contains less than 0.3% THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties. Farmers want to grow the versatile crop as a grain that can be used for industrial and manufacturing purposes. They say it could help support their farms and boost the economy.
But Idaho law does not distinguish between hemp and marijuana. Any substance with any amount of THC is a Schedule I drug in the state, which also includes heroin, LSD and ecstasy.
President Donald Trump signed a bill in 2018 that removed hemp from the Schedule I controlled substances list, legalizing it federally. That bill also prevented states from banning the transportation of hemp. Gov. Brad Little issued temporary rules with an executive order in December that partially defined Idaho’s hemp transportation rules.
Lee said her bill clarifies and sets those rules in law to align Idaho with the federal government.
Those who transport hemp through the state without the proper permit would receive a misdemeanor and a $150 fine, with escalating penalties for additional offenses. The penalty would be less than the felony marijuana trafficking charge drivers face now but still allows law enforcement to search a vehicle if there is probable cause of criminal activity.
You have free articles remaining.
“If law enforcement believes this to not be hemp, they can move forward as if this is marijuana,” Lee said.
The bill also directs the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to develop a plan for growing industrial hemp. States were required to develop a plan under the new federal law, but Idaho is one of the last to act.
Tim Cornie, an organic farmer in Buhl, said hemp has a variety of uses for consumers and farmers. The sooner Idaho farmers can start growing the crop the better, he said.
"We're in a fast-paced world and we can't delay because we've got competition," Cornie said. "Idaho farmers are losing that opportunity to earn some money."
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said the bill is a good first step for hemp in Idaho.
“I don’t think we should let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Jordan said. “Until we take that step, we can’t do the full analysis of what else needs to be done.”
Magic Valley farmer Doug Jones agreed and said lawmakers need to take the first steps.
“You’ve got to take the first step," Jones said. "Put this base legislation in place.”
The bill heads to the full Senate.
A bill introduced earlier this session would remove hemp from the controlled substances list, effectively legalizing it broadly in the state. It has not had a hearing.