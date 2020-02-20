Committee moves forward with hemp bill

BOISE — Hemp would remain illegal for most Idahoans but would no longer be considered marijuana under a bill approved Thursday by the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee.

The bill outlines rules for hemp transportation in the state and begins the process that would allow farmers to grow the crop. Hemp would not be removed from the controlled substances list and it would still be illegal for anybody without a transportation permit. It would, however, be defined separately from marijuana, lessening the penalty for those in possession.

“What this says is hemp is legal under circumstances and we have outlined what those circumstances are,” Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said. “If you don’t have the permit, if you haven’t gone through the process, it is illegal — but it’s not marijuana.”

While the bill is narrow, it begins the process to discuss other hemp-related issues, Lee said.

“I feel a little bit like Goldilocks,” she said. “It’s going to be too cold for some and too hot for others. It will take us a while for this to get just right.