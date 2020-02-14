BOISE — Property tax collections would freeze for one year under a bill approved Thursday by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee after three days of testimony from local government officials who strongly opposed the idea.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said a freeze on property taxes is needed to give homeowners relief after years of increased taxes driven by Idaho’s rapid growth. Many local governments are spending conservatively and don’t have out of control taxes, but some are on unnecessary “spending sprees” and need to be reigned in, Moyle said.
“There is the ability for us sometimes to fall into this trap of believing that local governments can’t tighten their budgets just a little bit,” Moyle said. “It’s disingenuous for us to say ‘what about government,’ and I want to say ‘what about the widowed lady, what about the young family.’ We need to look at them too.”
The bill would apply to all non-school local taxing districts, including cities and counties. If passed, the bill would prevent districts from raising the property tax portion of their budget by the currently allowed 3%, plus annexations and new construction. They could, however, still raise property taxes with supermajority approval on a bond. Other portions of budgets would not be affected.
A freeze would allow an interim committee to study the issue and force local governments to find a compromise, Moyle said.
“There’s a path forward if we choose to work together but right now there is no hammer, there is no incentive to force them to come work with us because they think they’re going to drag the clock out,” he said. “They think that they can sit back … convince you that we should do nothing, and give them one more year to pray about it, and nothing is going to happen.”
The committee’s decision came following three days of testimony, mostly from local government officials from all parts of Idaho who strongly opposed the bill. They said it won’t freeze rising expenses and will leave local governments without a way to pay for the services the state obligates them to provide.
Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills said the bill won’t stop growth, but it would inhibit the county’s ability to pay for the infrastructure required by growth.
Taxes would still go up for homeowners under a freeze because the market value for residential property is still growing, Wills said. And since the residential market is growing faster than other sectors, the property tax burden would further shift to residential property owners and away from commercial and agricultural property.
“We’re not freezing property taxes,” Wills said. “We’re freezing budgets.”
The bill would affect rural counties, too, Lincoln County Commissioner Roy Hubert told the committee.
“We do need to have some of these funds in order for us to survive,” Hubert said.
Camas County Commissioner Marshall Ralph said the county doesn’t have huge infrastructure demands related to growth, but a property tax freeze would still strain their budget.
“We’re driven to do the things we do — we can’t stop plowing roads, we can’t stop transporting sick and injured people and burying dead people if it comes to that,” Ralph told the Times-News on Tuesday. “The world isn’t going to burn down, but our strategic ability to retain employees might be affected.”
The blame for rising taxes is misplaced and local governments aren’t the ones causing the problem, he said.
“Some of those counties like Canyon and Ada are in a terrible problem because the invisible hand of the marketplace is making a rude gesture at them,” he said. “Unfortunately this is the result of the free market in real estate, and as free markets do, it can just run people over.
“This is a pretty brutal solution to an exquisitely difficult problem,” Ralph said.
The committee ultimately approved the bill 13-3 on a party-line vote, with Democrats voting in opposition.
Rep. Jim Furniss, R-Rigby, said the issue was created by the Treasure Valley and larger districts that aren’t spending responsibly.
“You pushed the growth of your counties and your cities onto the taxpayers’ backs,” Furniss said. “This is your problem.”
Moyle said the bill is necessary to find a solution and local governments need to stop “crying and whining.”
“I’m not trying to hurt or destroy local government,” he said. “I’m trying to say, ‘let’s take a breather.’ Live on what you had last year … while we try to figure out a path forward.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, called the bill reckless.
“This bill is a sledgehammer approach on a complex issue,” Necochea said. “My hope is that then we can start to have serious conversations about property tax reforms that will actually reduce these property taxes.”
Chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa, thanked committee members following the vote.
“It’s been a hard last couple of days,” Collins said. “I honestly believe the discussion is just beginning.”
