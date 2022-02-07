Clow will run for reelection to Idaho House

TWIN FALLS — Rep. Lance Clow has announced he will run for District 25 seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Clow has served as representative for Twin Falls District 24 for 10 years. Redistricting has given the Twin Falls district the new name of 25, and has also slightly shrunk its geographic footprint.

In an election that could result in as many as 30 new representatives in the house, Clow said his experience could put him in a position to offer leadership.

“My 10 years of experience in the House of Representatives, four years as vice-chairman of the Business Committee and the past four years as chairman of the House Education Committee, should provide the valuable leadership the citizens of Twin Falls and the state of Idaho deserve,” Clow said in a statement.

In his private career, Clow was a personal financial advisor. In 1993 Clow joined the Twin Falls City Council, and served six years as mayor.

“I will continue to view each piece of legislation with the diligent and thorough analysis that has been my trademark since I was first elected to the Twin Falls City Council in 1993,” Clow said in the statement.

Clow said that the challenges Idaho faces, including state revenues, inflation, and education, will require thoughtful solutions.

"Real solutions take serious evaluation and require listening skills to find optimal balance between what we hear citizens want and what is an appropriate balance of how the government can use scarce resources to maintain our quality of life, without undue incursions on our personal freedoms.”

