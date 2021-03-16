 Skip to main content
Clow is 8th COVID-positive person at Statehouse
Clow is 8th COVID-positive person at Statehouse

State of the State address, 2020

Rep. Lance Clow (R) listens to procedure before the State of the State address Monday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2020, at the state Capitol building in downtown Boise.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — A second Idaho House member has tested positive for COVID-19, as House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, tested positive on Friday.

Clow was at home Monday and has requested a substitute to fill in for him, the Idaho Press reported.

This makes eight COVID-19 infections in the Statehouse thus far this legislative session, including two House members, two senators, three House staffers and one Senate attache.

Clow was feeling “weak and tired” on Friday, he said, with “a little tiny cough, and someone else supposedly reported positive, so I said, ‘I’ll go get a test.’ I don’t feel any different than I have towards the end of almost any other session. I do have a little bit of frogginess in my throat, but that’s about it.”

Clow said he left to get his test with about half an hour left in Friday’s House floor session, around noon. He then headed home to Twin Falls, and got his test results Friday around 5:30.

Clow said he plans to get retested. “I know nobody around me that has tested positive,” he said. “I’m not as careful as some, but I’m much more careful than many. I usually wear a mask, especially when I’m around people that I know are sensitive.” He’ll often wear a mask when he enters the House chamber or committee room, then remove it once he’s sat down, he said.

Lance Clow

Clow
