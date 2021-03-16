Clow is 8th COVID-positive person at Statehouse

BOISE — A second Idaho House member has tested positive for COVID-19, as House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, tested positive on Friday.

Clow was at home Monday and has requested a substitute to fill in for him, the Idaho Press reported.

This makes eight COVID-19 infections in the Statehouse thus far this legislative session, including two House members, two senators, three House staffers and one Senate attache.

Clow was feeling “weak and tired” on Friday, he said, with “a little tiny cough, and someone else supposedly reported positive, so I said, ‘I’ll go get a test.’ I don’t feel any different than I have towards the end of almost any other session. I do have a little bit of frogginess in my throat, but that’s about it.”

Clow said he left to get his test with about half an hour left in Friday’s House floor session, around noon. He then headed home to Twin Falls, and got his test results Friday around 5:30.