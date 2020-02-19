BOISE — Lawmakers want to make it harder for minors to purchase vaping products by regulating them like tobacco, but exactly how that might happen remains unclear.
The House Health and Welfare Committee technically moved forward Wednesday with a proposal to incorporate vaping products into the definition of traditional tobacco. The unanimous vote to send the bill to the House, however, was on the condition it is subject to amendments after several concerns were raised. Many bills die after being referred to the amending order.
Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, asked the sponsors to draft new legislation from scratch but said moving the current version forward keeps the concept alive.
“I think we can craft a good piece of legislation and get it through, but I think it may take a bit of work,” Wood said. “We’re not going to slow down this process or stop this process. The committee is in a position where we can get this fixed.”
People who get addicted to vaping can wind up on Medicaid, in prison or dead, he said, adding lawmakers need to find a solution.
“This is an incredibly serious issue,” Wood said. “There isn’t any doubt that the state has a compelling interest to be markedly involved in this and to regulate this."
It is illegal in Idaho for a minor to possess tobacco or vaping products. It is also illegal for a vendor to sell either product to a minor.
But the law only requires vendors to hold a permit to sell traditional tobacco products, effectively exempting vape-specific retailers from the permitting process and most regulations. Some say the lack of oversight allows minors easy access to vape products.
“You can run ‘Joe’s Banana Stand and Vape Products’ and you don’t ever have to get a permit and nobody is ever going to come inspect you,” Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said.
The bill would combine the definitions of traditional tobacco and vaping products under the Prevention of Minors’ Access to Tobacco Act to ensure all state regulations apply to each. Vape vendors would take on added responsibilities for training and be subject to inspections and compliance checks.
Taylor Jepson, a youth advocate for the American Heart Association, said fees associated with the bill would likely raise the price of vaping products, making them harder for teens to afford. Vaping's popularity is a result of aggressive marketing campaigns that focus on teens.
“I’m sorry but if you’re trying to quit smoking, a 40-year-old man does not need a 'unicorn poop' vape flavor to do that,” Jepson said. “These people would not be smoking otherwise. Cigarettes are not considered cool.”
While most who spoke at the hearing agreed with the direction of the bill, some raised concern over certain aspects.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, said the bill may conflict with other state laws.
“I believe that vaping stores should be permitted so that we know where they are and we can do the compliance check,” Vander Woude said, “I just feel that maybe this bill is taking a step farther than I would like to see.”
Idaho Retailers Association President Pam Eaton opposed a provision that would allow local governments to add their own restrictions. A statewide law is needed to ensure a level playing field, she said.
“Retail likes uniformity,” Eaton said. “We like to know that what we’re doing in our retail store is going to be the same that the retail store across the street is doing when it comes to taxes, fees, regulation.”
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, said part of the bill could be interpreted to include potatoes, tomatoes, eggplants and a variety of products containing trace amounts of nicotine.
“This bill has flaws that could kill it on the floor,” Zollinger said.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, disagreed with a section that would allow the Department of Health and Welfare to create new rules for permit fees.
“I don’t like watching those kids vape,” Blanksma said, “but it bothers me that we’re talking about pushing a piece of legislation with this many questions forward just based upon an emotional response.”
