SHOSHONE — Two nights a month, the Shoshone Family Medical Center opens its doors to uninsured patients, transforming for a few hours into the free Good Samaritan Clinic.
Dr. Keith Davis estimates that roughly half of the clinic’s patients fall into the state’s “gap population,” about 51,000 to 62,000 Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to buy subsidized insurance on the state’s exchange.
A need to improve access to medical care for these patients and other low-income Idahoans is why Davis favors Proposition 2, the statewide ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, as “the best short term solution available for the vast majority of uninsured” in the Magic Valley and across Idaho.
“These are our neighbors that end up in the ER and in the hospital for conditions that could often be prevented with high-quality primary care — and especially preventive care,” Davis said.
Voters will decide Nov. 6 whether to expand Medicaid in the state, following years of unsuccessful attempts by the Idaho Legislature to close the insurance gap. The initiative has garnered support from doctors like Davis, members of law enforcement and politicians on both sides of the aisle, who say expanding Medicaid is the most efficient and cost-effective way to make health care available to those who currently can’t afford it.
But Prop. 2 has also attracted its fair share of criticism, both from those who oppose it on ideological grounds and others who have questions and concerns about how the state might fund it if passed.
“I think it’s a really common-ground issue that appeals to people on many levels, whether it’s the humanitarian issue or the fiscal responsibility issue,” said Molly Page of Hailey, who volunteers as a coordinator for Idahoans for Healthcare, the campaign backing Prop. 2.
Legislative efforts
The Legislature hasn’t been able to find a solution to cover the gap population — but, legislators say, that isn’t for a lack of trying. A bill proposed in the 2018 session would have let the state apply for two waivers from the federal government: one that would let working poor adults buy subsidized health insurance on the state’s health care exchange, and another that would allow people with severe, expensive illnesses to get insurance from Medicaid.
The legislation effectively died in the final weeks of the session, when House Health and Welfare Committee chairman Rep. Fred Wood, a Republican from Burley, moved to pull the bill from the House floor back to committee. Wood liked the idea of the waivers, he said, but knew the bill didn’t have enough votes to pass and felt it would have a greater chance of resurfacing in future sessions if it wasn’t explicitly voted down by the House in 2018.
If Prop. 2 doesn’t pass in November, Wood told attendees at a Twin Falls City Club forum earlier this month, “you would have no guarantee” that the Legislature would be able to address the gap population going forward.
“You’ve seen the last six years,” Wood said. “That’s probably what you’re going to wind up with in the future, too. I’m sure that there will be every attempt made, but there always seems to be something to get in the way of that.”
In the event that Idahoans vote against expanding Medicaid in November, it’s likely that the dual waiver bill or similar legislation will come up again in the next session. Republican gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Brad Little told the Times-News that he would push for legislation to address the gap if elected.
“If it doesn’t pass, I’ll go to the Legislature and say ‘OK, how are we going to address this?’” Little said. “There’s speeches on the floor that we’ve got to address the gap, but we’ve just never got a bill out on the floor for people to vote on. I will advocate for that.”
Who supports it?
Spokespeople from two low-income health care clinics in the Magic Valley, the Good Samaritan Clinic and Family Health Services in Twin Falls, said they are in favor of expanding Medicaid. The Idaho Sheriff’s Association has also endorsed Prop. 2.
“By expanding coverage to low-income people with health issues or mental health issues, they’re more likely to contribute to society and less likely to end up back in the system,” said Chris Goetz, Clearwater County Sheriff and the the sheriff’s association’s government affairs chairman, in a September statement.
Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said he wasn’t part of the vote to endorse the initiative, but said he is not opposed to expanding Medicaid if it brings money back to the community and improves access to mental health resources.
Who opposes it?
Among Idaho lawmakers and candidates, support is divided. Wood is an outspoken supporter of the initiative, while Sen. Lee Heider, a Republican from Twin Falls and chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, has said he has concerns about how the Legislature might fund Medicaid expansion. Last month, 21 sitting members of the Idaho House issued a statement announcing their opposition to Prop. 2. One of those lawmakers, Rep. Christy Zito of Hammett, isfrom south-central Idaho.
Zito didn’t respond to a request from the Times-News to elaborate on her concerns about Medicaid expansion, but attached her name to a news release arguing that the initiative would not be sustainable in the long-term.
“Proposition 2’s Obamacare expansion, with its ballooning costs, will threaten the proper funding of our schools, roads, and every other public service,” said Rep. Bryan Zollinger, a Republican from Idaho Falls, in the statement. “Obamacare expansion would also make thousands of Idahoans more dependent on the government.”
Both of the two leading candidates for governor, Little and Democrat Paulette Jordan, have said they will implement Medicaid expansion if it passes. Jordan publicly supports Prop. 2; Little has chosen not to say how he personally will vote on the initiative.
“I think as governor, not taking a position on it actually puts me in a better position to then negotiate the right kind of implementation with the Legislature,” Little told the Times-News.
How would it be funded?
A study by Milliman, a consulting firm hired by the state, estimated that Medicaid expansion would cost the state about $105.1 million over a 10-year period after savings are considered.
Opponents of Prop. 2, such as Zollinger and the Idaho Freedom Foundation think tank, have voiced concerns that expanding Medicaid could draw money away from other sections of the budget and strain state funds if the economy takes a downturn.
“I don’t think anybody disagrees with the premise ... that everybody deserves medical care,” Heider said at the City Club forum. “My only question is how do we pay for it?”
Wood and other supporters say funding Prop. 2 is a matter of rearranging money the state is already spending.
Some have suggested dipping into the state’s Millennium Fund, made up of money the state receives each year as the result of a class-action lawsuit against tobacco companies. The Millennium Fund will have $17 million in it next year — more than the $10.5 million the state needs to pay for Medicaid expansion, Wood pointed out.
Under the hypothetical scenario used to calculate costs in the Milliman report, Idaho would eliminate 50 percent of expenses paid through the CAT fund, which helps counties cover the most expensive indigent care cases. Last year, the state paid $12.3 million through the CAT fund. If the state were to completely eliminate the CAT fund, Wood suggested, there would be no need to take money from the Millennium Fund.
Heider, too, mentioned that the state could reallocate some of the money currently put toward the CAT fund, but indicated that he might be more reluctant to eliminate it entirely.
“We’ve kind of enjoyed the CAT fund,” Heider said. “That’s a very good cushion.”
Rep. Maxine Bell, longtime co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee who is retiring from the Legislature this year, chimed in at the City Club forum amid the discussion of funding.
“There are many ways that we can do the right thing if we’re careful with the money and the economy stays strong,” Bell said. “When you need to do something, when it’s the right thing to do ... you can find the money to do it.”
