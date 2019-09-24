TWIN FALLS — A new city committee will select public art pieces and decide where to put them.
Council members approved an ordinance Monday establishing the City of Twin Falls Public Arts Commission to oversee all aspects of art in the city.
The public art program is intended to support a “thriving arts community” through the activation of public spaces, according to the ordinance.
“Expanding the opportunities for Twin Falls residents to experience various genres of art in public places will create a more visually pleasing and culturally rich environment while expanding the public’s knowledge of arts and culture,” the ordinance reads.
The commission will develop standards for the acquisition, maintenance and placement of public art throughout Twin Falls.
A formal process is needed to manage the city’s existing art collection and plan for future pieces, said community relations manager Mandi Thompson.
“We have these various pieces throughout the city but we don’t have an inventory of what they are or what their value is,” Thompson said.
The Magic Valley Arts Commission has advised the city on public art since 2007, but its authority was limited and no official procedures were in place.
That became an issue when pieces were donated without plans for maintenance, Thompson said.
Some pieces are made from material unable to withstand weather, making them expensive for the city to clean, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The city needs policies it can stand behind when reviewing proposals to add its art collection, she added.
Besides policy, process needs to be fleshed out.
“We want to have a process by which we can take and accept community art,” Thompson said.
The Public Arts Commission will also manage placement of art pieces. Much of the city’s public art is downtown as part of an effort by the Urban Renewal Agency.
The city wants to display art in other areas, like around the canyon rim, said city manager Travis Rothweiler.
Seven voting members will make up the commission, including one representative from the Magic Valley Arts Commission. Other city officials will serve in non-voting roles.
Councilman Chris Talkington said the commission will help provide a pathway to recognize artists and acquire pieces, but the city is not setting aside significant money for public art.
In addition to managing the physical art collection, the commission will oversee performances, such as the Twin Falls Tonight concerts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.