{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Commons ribbon cutting

Citizens stand in front of a mural of the I.B. Perrine Bridge on July 6, 2018, during the Downtown Commons ribbon cutting ceremony in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A new city committee will select public art pieces and decide where to put them.

Council members approved an ordinance Monday establishing the City of Twin Falls Public Arts Commission to oversee all aspects of art in the city.

The public art program is intended to support a “thriving arts community” through the activation of public spaces, according to the ordinance.

“Expanding the opportunities for Twin Falls residents to experience various genres of art in public places will create a more visually pleasing and culturally rich environment while expanding the public’s knowledge of arts and culture,” the ordinance reads.

The commission will develop standards for the acquisition, maintenance and placement of public art throughout Twin Falls.

A formal process is needed to manage the city’s existing art collection and plan for future pieces, said community relations manager Mandi Thompson.

“We have these various pieces throughout the city but we don’t have an inventory of what they are or what their value is,” Thompson said.

The Magic Valley Arts Commission has advised the city on public art since 2007, but its authority was limited and no official procedures were in place.

That became an issue when pieces were donated without plans for maintenance, Thompson said.

Some pieces are made from material unable to withstand weather, making them expensive for the city to clean, she said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The city needs policies it can stand behind when reviewing proposals to add its art collection, she added.

Besides policy, process needs to be fleshed out.

“We want to have a process by which we can take and accept community art,” Thompson said.

horse1

The Twin Falls City Council voted on Aug. 15, 2016 to put a horse statue at the Five Points intersection.

 Courtesy photo - City of Twin Falls

The Public Arts Commission will also manage placement of art pieces. Much of the city’s public art is downtown as part of an effort by the Urban Renewal Agency.

The city wants to display art in other areas, like around the canyon rim, said city manager Travis Rothweiler.

Seven voting members will make up the commission, including one representative from the Magic Valley Arts Commission. Other city officials will serve in non-voting roles.

Councilman Chris Talkington said the commission will help provide a pathway to recognize artists and acquire pieces, but the city is not setting aside significant money for public art.

In addition to managing the physical art collection, the commission will oversee performances, such as the Twin Falls Tonight concerts.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments