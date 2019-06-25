TWIN FALLS — Flights to Denver from Twin Falls inched closer to reality at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Council members approved $25,000 for a project intended to add a United Airlines flight to Denver out of Magic Valley Regional Airport.
The airport plans to apply in mid-July for a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help provide the necessary infrastructure for persuading major airlines to locate in Twin Falls.
But to be considered, applicants need to show public and private interest by raising a grant match of 12% to 15%, or about $135,000, said William Carberry, airport manager. With the council’s vote, about $110,000 has been raised by community organizations.
The grant will be well used, said Mayor Shawn Barigar.
“I’m pleased with the swift support we’ve seen from the business community,” he said.
The City Council used money from the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants budget for the contribution.
In the past, the MPOG program awarded money to non-profit organizations, and the city gave more than $1.5 million to 21 organizations since 2003. In January, the council voted to continue the program but limit grants to $10,000 for groups not affiliated with the city.
Since the airport is part of the city, it could apply for more money, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
“In the spirit of those MPOG dollars it really does meet the intent,” Rothweiler said.
The 2019 MPOG budget was $85,000. On June 3, the council approved spending a total of $32,300 for:
- Magic Valley City Arts Council ($9,000)
- Twin Falls Senior Center ($8,500)
- Safe House ($5,000)
- Living Independence Network ($9,800)
At Monday’s meeting, the council also approved $3,000 for the police department’s victims services program.
The remaining MPOG money rolls into budget reserves at the end of the fiscal year.
