TWIN FALLS — Discussion on family separation at the U.S. border continued for the fifth week in a row at Monday night’s city council meeting, where supporters of a failed resolution denouncing the practice introduced two new resolutions with different wording.
The first version of the resolution, introduced July 16 and rejected by the council twice, closely mirrored a similar resolution passed by the city of Boise, describing the act of separating immigrant children from their parents as “barbaric and un-American.”
Both of the new resolutions presented Monday night put a greater emphasis on local ties to the issue, noting the city of Twin Falls’ significant Hispanic population and workforce.
One of the new resolutions put forth also clarified that it “does not promote or condone any illegal activity; but instead wants to ensure that immigrant children are not, at any time in the future, separated from their families and are treated with all due humanity and care.”
Its author, Twin Falls resident Richard Aldama, described the resolution to the Times-News as a “kind of neutral document that would state the facts” and take into consideration criticisms of the failed resolution.
“In terms of its neutrality, I guess that’s kind of in the reader’s eyes,” Aldama said. “Some people may take offense to it. What I tried to do is be as factual as possible on this, and also to incorporate the Twin Falls element.”
Monday’s public comment period drew an equal number of speakers for and against the council taking a stance on family separation.
One speaker, Lucy Wills, said she did not see a need for the council to adopt a resolution addressing the issue.
“We have a great community and we treat everyone the same and we do not need another document to prove anything to anyone, whether on a state level or nationally,” Wills said.
“Our compassion can’t be free anymore,” said Sandra Lazius, who also stood up to speak against the resolution. “Compassion kills. It starts out good as a virtue and then gets stepped on fast, as it is human condition to milk it to the last straw.”
One resident in favor, Samaria Schroeder, pointed to previous council meetings, where the majority of speakers spoke in support of the resolution.
“Generally when someone is representing a group, they go with the majority opinion. That’s how a democracy is run,” Schroeder said. “I would like to be able to say I am proud of coming from Twin Falls, which is hard to do when public officials are going against what the city wants.”
Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins, who voted against adopting the first resolution on July 16 and then voted against putting it back on a future agenda for reconsideration the following week, said conversations with Twin Falls residents outside of council meetings led her to believe the majority of the city did not support the resolution.
“I don’t see any reason to entertain any form of this resolution,” Hawkins said. “It’s not in our jurisdiction. It’s not what we’ve been elected to do.”
Councilman Chris Talkington, who previously voted in favor of adopting and reconsidering the first resolution, pointed out that the council has passed proclamations before involving issues not directly tied to the city.
Talkington suggested that the council wait to discuss the new resolutions, as council members Greg Lanting and Chris Reid were absent from the meeting.
“I take such offense to say that’s not our business. The children should not at any reasonable time be separated from their parents and put into cages,” Talkington said. “I can’t buy that we shouldn’t take a morality stand on something this important.”
Mayor Shawn Barigar said he took issue with suggestions that the city council does not support the local immigrant community or embrace diversity.
“I would encourage us to continue to do the actions that we do as a city staff, as community organizations, and as a council to demonstrate the embrace of diversity,” Barigar said, “as opposed to continuing to have a discussion about resolutions that continue to come before us that don’t seem to be shifting the minds of the seven of us who were elected to make those decisions.”
What some of the council may be unware of is, that their job descriptions are being rewritten by a new voting population who is expecting more in their leadership than streets and trash. As the employer of many of these oung folks, they look at the world different and they have different expectations. To say, "it's not my job", doesnt fly. They are looking for moral leadership. If you are unable to supply it, they will look elsewhere.
