TWIN FALLS – Voters could get another chance to approve new fire department facilities.
Twin Falls City Council heard several proposals at Monday’s meeting but delayed a decision on whether to ask voters in November’s election to pay for new facilities intended to improve firefighter response time.
There’s a lot of information to absorb, said Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins.
“We’re not in the place to make any decision tonight,” Hawkins said. “We need to have some long hard conversation before we decide which direction to go tonight.”
In May’s election, a $36 million bond for new fire department facilities received 63.45% approval but failed to reach the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho. Only 12.8% of eligible voters cast a ballot.
The city gathered feedback on the issue and identified cost as the main voter concern, said Deputy City Manager Brian Pike.
“We learned that the total bond amount – although I don’t think anyone really questioned the need – was just too much for the community,” Pike told council members.
The council will consider three proposals in early August, each with varying degrees of scope and price.
The first option is effectively the same proposal that failed in May, which includes building three new stations, remodeling one station, and creating a firefighter training facility. The project would cost $36 million and raise annual property taxes $70.63 per $100,000 assessed value.
The second option – costing $25.6 million and raising property taxes $49.69 per $100,000 assessed value – would allow for three new stations but would not provide money for a station remodel or training facility.
The third option – costing $16.8 million and raising property taxes $39.97 per $100,000 assessed value – would build two new stations.
In addition to necessary protections for firefighters, new facilities are needed to meet the needs of a growing community, said City Manager Travis Rothweiler.
“We have to build facilities not for what we need today, but for what we will need 20 or 30 years from now.”
But competing bond issues in November could further derail the project.
Twin Falls County intends to run a bond in November to build either a $50 million jail or a $30 million courthouse, Commissioner Don Hall told the Times-News.
The public can only pay for so much, he said. “We’re always concerned if there are multiple bonds at the same time.”
The county has not decided which project to run, but increasing the capacity for both facilities is a necessity, Hall said.
Still, the City has to pass a bond for fire department facilities, and “kicking the can down the road” will only exacerbate the problem, said Mayor Shawn Barigar.
“This is the tool we have at the local level to pay for ticket items,” Barigar said. “I’m all for how we make it more palatable to the voter, because not passing doesn’t get it built.”
