City Council candidates to participate in moderated discussions

TWIN FALLS — Candidates for Twin Falls City Council seats 1 and 5 will participate in moderated discussions over the next two weeks leading up to the Nov. 2 election.
The discussions will be livestreamed on Magicvalley.com and will be moderated by College of Southern Idaho Associate Professor of Political Science Perri Gardner and Times-News Editor Alison Smith.
Video of each discussion will be available afterward.
Seat 1 will be 6 p.m. Tuesday
Craig M. Kelley
Patrick Patterson
Jason Brown
James Piersol
Tara Rueda
Seat 5 will be 6 p.m. Oct. 26
Mike Allred
Hanna J. Cameron
Spencer Cutler
Liyah Babayan
