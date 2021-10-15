 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Council candidates to participate in moderated discussions
0 comments
alert

City Council candidates to participate in moderated discussions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls City Hall

Pedestrians cross the street in front of City Hall at dusk on Aug. 6, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Candidates for Twin Falls City Council seats 1 and 5 will participate in moderated discussions over the next two weeks leading up to the Nov. 2 election.

The discussions will be livestreamed on Magicvalley.com and will be moderated by College of Southern Idaho Associate Professor of Political Science Perri Gardner and Times-News Editor Alison Smith.

Video of each discussion will be available afterward.

Seat 1 will be 6 p.m. Tuesday

Craig M. Kelley

Patrick Patterson

Jason Brown

James Piersol

Tara Rueda

Seat 5 will be 6 p.m. Oct. 26

Mike Allred

Hanna J. Cameron

Spencer Cutler

Liyah Babayan

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico's push to protect threatened whale sharks

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho lawmaker posts meme appearing to advocate violence
Politics

Idaho lawmaker posts meme appearing to advocate violence

  • Updated

A far-right Idaho Republican lawmaker has posted a meme on Twitter appearing to advocate violence against journalists, educators, conservationists, the state’s largest university and other organizations ahead of an upcoming election in November.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News