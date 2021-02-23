City Council approves zoning change for development near canyon rim

TWIN FALLS — City Council approved a zoning district change Monday for a proposed residential development near the canyon rim.

The change creates a zoning development agreement for the lot to the west of Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center on Canyon Crest Drive. The developer, Federation Pointe, LLC., is proposing to build 25 single-family townhomes on this site.

These townhomes will be connected to one another in four rows, three of which are three stories, while a row of six homes nearest the canyon will be two stories tall.

The council’s unanimous approval of this zoning change allows the project to move forward, but it doesn’t authorize construction to commence. This is just a step in the development process.

In addition to the zoning change, the developer requested the council approve modifications to city code for the project. One of these modifications will allow decks and patios connected to the buildings to cross over the existing canyon rim setback line.

City planner Ian Zollinger said decks on only two of the six homes near the canyon would cross over this line, which is intended to keep distance between development and the canyon rim.