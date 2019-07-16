TWIN FALLS — Information about city events will be displayed beginning next spring on a steel archway over a street downtown.
Twin Falls City Council approved a final design Monday for a 30-foot tall, $300,000 archway spanning Shoshone Street near City Park.
The archway is part of the city’s strategic plan for a prosperous community, and replaces the banners that nonprofits previously used to advertise events, said Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble.
“The whole purpose behind the archway sign was to have a safer way to market events downtown,” Humble told council members.
About $150,000 of the city’s proposed 2020 budget would go to completing the project, he said.
The archway, a 113-foot long imitation of the Perrine Bridge, will feature electronic message boards on either side to display non-commercial information, such as city events, nonprofit activities, and emergency warnings. Structures designed to resemble the rock walls of the Snake River Canyon will hold up the bridge. The council approved a change Monday to make the canyon wall portion out of steel, rather than lava rock.
Steel is harder to climb and more resistant to graffiti, said Rex Lytle, who serves on the Citizens Advisory Committee charged with designing the project.
“I don’t think you’d know the difference,” Lytle said. “We felt this would be a better solution.”
The project will use the same type of steel as the overlook at Elevation 486 and Canyon Crest.
Construction companies may submit proposals later this week to build the archway. Council members could approve a bid in September and construction could be done next spring.
About $176,000 has already been raised by a variety of public and private donors. Twin Falls County has pledged $20,000 for the project.
A monument recognizing donors will be placed at the site of the archway. Those who donate $100 will have their name inscribed on a brick. Businesses that donate $250 will be advertised on the monument.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.