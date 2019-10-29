TWIN FALLS — A pro-life advocate is changing direction and now wants the city to endorse a statewide abortion ban.
Paul Thompson asked City Council members Monday to consider a resolution that would ask state legislators to support a proposal to ban abortion in Idaho.
Thompson previously approached Twin Falls City Council in August to consider an ordinance to ban abortions in the city. The council rejected further consideration of the ban on a 3-4 vote.
The topic resurfaced last week when City Council candidates at a forum hosted by Thompson expressed varying levels of enthusiasm for an abortion ban. Some went as far as to say they would support the city fighting a costly legal battle to prohibit the practice.
Thompson told the Times-News on Monday, however, that he now wants the city to advocate for a bill to ban abortion that could surface in the 2020 Legislature. He said that while its unlikely the Council would support action at the city level, he still believes that Twin Falls is generally a pro-life area.
Mayor Shawn Barigar said the Council could consider an endorsement once the bill is officially introduced in the Legislature.
No action was taken at the meeting. Suzanne Hawkins said she would work with Thompson to develop a proposal to present to the Council at a later time.
