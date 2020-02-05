BOISE — Sales tax revenue would be sent to cities based on population under a bill introduced Tuesday by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, said the formula the state uses to distribute sales tax has “inequities across the board.” Some cities receive about $40 a person and others receive as much as $500 a person. Variation in property value drives much of that imbalance, Monks said.
“I’m not sure that that’s a fair way of distributing our sales tax just because there happens to be some more desirable land on a river or overlooking a vista,” he said.
The state collects nearly $2 billion each year from sales tax. About 11.5% of that is returned to cities and counties using a complicated formula that considers property wealth. Monks’ bill changes the formula to distribute the money based on population.
The bill sets 2019 as a baseline and would not take money from cities. Instead, any annual revenue growth would be sent to cities using the new formula.
Monks said ideally all cities should receive about $78 a person. Under the bill, those currently receiving less would get a larger portion of the revenue growth.
“We’re going to grow our way out of this problem,” he said. “We’re not just going to shrink the top and bring up the bottom.”
The committee also introduced a bill from House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, that would raise the state’s grocery tax credit. The bill is nearly identical to one he introduced in January but has updated language to clarify where the money will come from.
Groceries are taxed the same as other sales in Idaho at 6%. The state offers residents a credit to return taxes paid on groceries. Bedke’s bill would raise the credit to $135 a person a year and provide every resident their first $187.50 of groceries a month tax-free.
The increase would cost about $49 million and would come from the revenue generated by internet sales tax. The updated bill clarifies that source.
The committee also introduced a bill from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, that would freeze property tax growth across the state for one year. Moyle’s update to the bill clarifies the freeze would not apply to school districts, which mostly raise property taxes through supplemental levies that are voted on by residents.
A one-year freeze would allow lawmakers to study rapidly growing property taxes and find a statewide solution, Moyle said.
A bill that would require cities and counties to alert residents if they plan to spend uncollected property taxes from previous years received unanimous approval from the House.
Taxing districts may increase property tax spending in their budgets by 3%. If they choose not to raise their budget by less, the difference goes into a forgone balance that district may choose to spend later.
The bill would require districts to explicitly reserve the amount of foregone property taxes in order to use the money in the future. Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said the bill would improve transparency in the process and encourage districts to not reserve that money.
