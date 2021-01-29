Christensen releases articles of impeachment, committee plans to block

“We’re not going to bring Washington, D.C.-style politics into Idaho. This is exactly what Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress have done in trying to impeach Donald Trump,” Crane said.

The articles of impeachment posted by Christensen focus on Little’s state shutdown earlier this year in which members of the public were not allowed to gather in places such as restaurants and churches. Christensen believes this was a violation of the First Amendment’s right to assemble. The articles also describe Little’s designation of the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds without the Legislature’s approval of how to use those funds as unconstitutional.

The articles were not written by Christensen. Rather, they were written by another representative who has chosen to remain anonymous. Christensen said that person reportedly fears “federal retaliation” for reasons Christensen won’t disclose.

Jim Jones, who has served as both chief justice of the Idaho State Supreme Court and state attorney general in the past, said these accusations are not built on solid legal arguments. According to Jones, Little’s emergency powers allow the governor to limit gatherings and governors can spend federal disaster aid without legislative approval.