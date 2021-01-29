Christensen releases articles of impeachment, committee plans to block

BOISE — On Tuesday night, Rep. Chad Christensen took to Facebook to publish his newly written articles of impeachment against Gov. Brad Little. The draft follows his Sunday announcement that he was “committed” to trying to impeach Little. Christensen’s reasons for impeachment revolve around decisions made by Little in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the completion of the draft, the next step for articles of impeachment would usually be to get a hearing in the House State Affairs committee. In his Facebook post, Christensen put out a public appeal asking people to contact House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, to urge him to give the impeachment articles a hearing.
On Wednesday afternoon, however, Crane was clear where he stood.
“I will not allow it to have a hearing in the House State Affairs committee,” Crane.
Crane indicated he saw the attempt as more about personal disagreements than impeachable offenses.
“I’m not going to impeach the governor just because I have a personal disagreement, or legislators have a personal disagreement, with the governor in how he’s handled that situation,” Crane said.
He went on to characterize Christensen’s move to impeach as playing “political games.”
“We’re not going to bring Washington, D.C.-style politics into Idaho. This is exactly what Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress have done in trying to impeach Donald Trump,” Crane said.
The articles of impeachment posted by Christensen focus on Little’s state shutdown earlier this year in which members of the public were not allowed to gather in places such as restaurants and churches. Christensen believes this was a violation of the First Amendment’s right to assemble. The articles also describe Little’s designation of the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds without the Legislature’s approval of how to use those funds as unconstitutional.
The articles were not written by Christensen. Rather, they were written by another representative who has chosen to remain anonymous. Christensen said that person reportedly fears “federal retaliation” for reasons Christensen won’t disclose.
Jim Jones, who has served as both chief justice of the Idaho State Supreme Court and state attorney general in the past, said these accusations are not built on solid legal arguments. According to Jones, Little’s emergency powers allow the governor to limit gatherings and governors can spend federal disaster aid without legislative approval.
Christensen told the Post Register on Wednesday that he isn’t ready to call it quits. He thinks Crane should let the committee hear his impeachment bill and decide for themselves whether to kill it. Instead of the traditional route, Christensen is now considering creating a personal bill — a type of bill that is printed without a hearing and almost never advances to a vote.