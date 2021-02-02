Christensen drops impeachment, Little responds

BOISE — After a week of failed attempts to rally support for impeaching Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, has announced he will end the effort.

Christensen’s articles of impeachment were released Jan. 26. He charged that Little’s limits on gathering were a violation of the First Amendment’s right to assemble. The articles also describe Little’s designation of the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds without the Legislature’s approval of how to use those funds as unconstitutional.

Christensen had little choice other than to end his impeachment efforts. House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told the Post Register he will not allow the articles to have a hearing. Crane characterized the attempt as “political games.”

After hearing this from Crane, Christensen considered creating a personal bill — a type of bill that is printed without a hearing. But he did not submit one by Friday’s personal bill deadline.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And while his impeachment efforts may be over, that doesn’t mean Christensen is prepared to drop the matter altogether. He is now pursuing a House resolution instead.