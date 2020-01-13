City Councilman Chris Talkington poses for a photo opportunity during his retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls. Talkington spent seven terms on the council dating back to 1976.
Leila Sanchez, executive assistant to the city manager, speaks with Mayor Shawn Barigar during City Councilman Chris Talkington's retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.
City Councilman Chris Talkington listens to Mayor Shawn Barigar during Talkington's retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls. Talkington spent seven terms on the council dating back to 1976.
Mayor Shawn Barigar presents an award to City Councilman Chris Talkington as he retires Monday during the City Council meeting at City Hall in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
City Councilman Chris Talkington poses for a photo opportunity during his retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls. Talkington spent seven terms on the council dating back to 1976.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Senator Mike Crapo's letter to City Councilman Chris Talkington is on display during his retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
City Councilman Chris Talkington's cake sits out during his retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Leila Sanchez, executive assistant to the city manager, speaks with Mayor Shawn Barigar during City Councilman Chris Talkington's retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
The public applauds City Councilman Chris Talkington during his retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls. Talkington spent 28 active years on the council.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
City Councilman Chris Talkington shakes hands with Mayor Shawn Barigar for a photo during his retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
City Councilman Chris Talkington listens to Mayor Shawn Barigar during Talkington's retirement party Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at City Hall in downtown Twin Falls. Talkington spent seven terms on the council dating back to 1976.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
City Councilman Chris Talkington, left, speaks during a city council meeting Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019, at City Hall in Twin Falls.
“Sometimes we’re too closely associated with commercial, social or political groups that we deal with and we forget the general population expects us to remain above our own common sense of what is perfect or right,” he said.
Councilman Shawn Barigar said Talkington helped define a vision for the community and a diligent plan to invest in public infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing city.
“In the spirit of true servant leadership, Chris listens with empathy, is committed to growth and development of people and building community,” Barigar said.
Craig Hawkins, the newest member of the council, praised Talkington’s legacy and experience.
“He’s done a good job and I know I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” Hawkins said. “I’ll just give it my best shot.”
Hawkins said his experience serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission prepared him for his new role in terms of knowing how meetings run and collaborating with others. Working in many leadership roles as a park ranger, a business owner and a home builder gave him necessary perspective, he said.
“We’re in good hands,” Hawkins said. “I think we’ve got some very talented people on City Council.”
Councilman Talkington Retires
Councilman Talkington Retires
Councilman Talkington Retires
Councilman Talkington Retires
Councilman Talkington Retires
Councilman Talkington Retires
Councilman Talkington Retires
New mayor for a new year
New mayor for a new year
New mayor for a new year
New mayor for a new year
New mayor for a new year
New mayor for a new year
New mayor for a new year
New mayor for a new year
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.