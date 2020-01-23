BOISE — Those who wish to “proudly express their support for unborn children” could do so on a new proposed license plate.
The Senate Transportation Committee voted Thursday to introduce the “Choose Life” license plate proposal, clearing the way for a hearing on the bill.
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, is the lead sponsor of the bill. More than a dozen Republican lawmakers signed on as co-sponsors.
The plate would be available starting in 2021. It would cost $35 for the initial plate and $25 for each renewal, in addition to standard registration fees.
A portion of those fees would provide grants supporting “life-affirming pregnancy resource centers in order to help pregnant women choose life for their babies and to encourage adoption as a positive choice for women with unplanned pregnancies.”
Choose Life America advocates for anti-abortion license plates nationwide. Their plates are available in 32 states and the effort has raised $28 million since 2000, according to the organization's website.
The committee moved to introduce both the license plate bill and an unrelated bill immediately following the start of the meeting. Opportunity for discussion was provided and nobody testified to either bill.
The bills were introduced on a party-line vote.
The unrelated bill was from Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, and would allow residents to voluntarily donate $5 to organ donation education when registering a vehicle.
