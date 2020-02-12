BOISE — Senators chose to advance an anti-abortion license plate proposal with a 26-9 vote on Tuesday.
The bill would provide a state-issued “Choose Life” license plate for drivers who wish to “proudly express their support for unborn children."
The plate would be available starting in 2021. It would cost $35 for the initial plate and $25 for each renewal, in addition to standard registration fees. A portion of the money would go to Choose Life Idaho to provide grants supporting “life-affirming pregnancy resource centers in order to help pregnant women choose life for their babies and to encourage adoption as a positive choice for women with unplanned pregnancies.”
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said more than 750 residents signed on to express their intent to purchase the plate — three times the amount needed for specialty plates in Idaho.
Similar plates supported by Choose Life America are available in 32 states. More than a million have sold since 2000, raising $28 million, according to the group’s website.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, opposed the bill and said the cause is more appropriately displayed on a bumper sticker.
“If we do this, where does it end?” Burgoyne asked. “And I think the issue is that where it ends is in a certain degree of social friction that plays itself out at 80 mph.”
Those who feel strongly about an issue should instead buy a bumper sticker and donate to a nonprofit, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said.
“Should we be spending our time … to raise money for nonprofits?” she asked legislators.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said the bill could open the floodgates to other proposals and set the state up for lawsuits, which have followed the specialty plate to many of the states that have adopted it.
“We’ve managed to not go down the path of issues on plates that could really become divisive for Idaho,” Jordan said.
The bill goes to the House.
