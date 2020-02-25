'Choose Life' license plate bill heads to governor's desk

BOISE — Idahoans could publicize their anti-abortion views on a state-sponsored license plate under a bill that’s headed to the governor’s desk.

The bill to create the “Choose Life” license plate passed the House on Monday on a party-line 55-12 vote. It would provide an option for motorists who wish to “proudly express their support for unborn children.” The state should not support one side of the issue and not another, Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said.

“This is a very divisive issue,” Wintrow said. “I think it goes over the top to be on a state-sponsored license plate.”

The plate would first be available in 2021. It would cost $35 for the initial plate and $25 for each renewal, in addition to standard registration fees. A portion of the money would go to Choose Life Idaho to provide grants supporting “life-affirming pregnancy resource centers in order to help pregnant women choose life for their babies and to encourage adoption as a positive choice for women with unplanned pregnancies.”

Similar plates supported by Choose Life America are available in 32 states. More than a million have sold since 2000, raising $28 million, according to the group’s website.

Lawsuits have followed the plate to many other states that have adopted it.