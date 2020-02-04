BOISE — A proposed license plate would allow Idahoans to publicize their anti-abortion views to other motorists.
The Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill Tuesday that would create the “Choose Life” specialty license plate. The plate is intended to provide an option for those who wish to “proudly express their support for unborn children.”
“We strongly believe Idaho is pro-life,” said Kerry Uhlenkott of Right to Life Idaho. “This is just a beautiful testament for that.”
The plate would be available starting in 2021. It would cost $35 for the initial plate and $25 for each renewal, in addition to standard registration fees.
A portion of the money would provide grants supporting “life-affirming pregnancy resource centers in order to help pregnant women choose life for their babies and to encourage adoption as a positive choice for women with unplanned pregnancies.”
Choose Life Idaho President David Lang said the group came up with the idea and went through proper legal steps to create a non-profit and develop the plate. They received some counsel and advice from Choose Life America Inc., which advocates for the anti-abortion plates nationwide.
The plates are available in 32 states and more than a million have sold since 2000, according to the group’s website. The effort has raised $28 million.
Members from anti-abortion groups, “life-affirming clinics,” and the Catholic church also spoke in favor of the bill.
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, supported the bill but cautioned speakers about the possibility of a pro-choice license plate.
“I want to make clear that we all understand what we’re doing here and that we do open the door for competitors to request their recognition on a license plate,” Winder said. “Once that happens and we open this door, it will be impossible to close.”
The bill was approved on a party-line vote and heads to the full Senate.
