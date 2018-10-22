TWIN FALLS — Two major employers in Twin Falls have announced endorsements for a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho.
Chobani and Clif Bar support Proposition 2, the companies said in a joint statement at an Idahoans for Healthcare event in Twin Falls on Monday morning.
The initiative is aimed at providing health care coverage to the estimated 51,000-62,000 Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to qualify for subsidized health insurance on the state's exchange.
Monday's event, held outside the Family Health Services clinic, also featured remarks from House Health and Welfare chairman Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, and the clinic's CFO, Jennifer Kuehn.
YES on Prop 2!
Conservatives; Quit buying Chobani or Cliff Bar products. Don't work for them. Vote against anything they want. They'll soon learn they are in a Conservative State, Conservative County and a Conservative Community.
Good idea for big companies like this to dabble in politics?
Yup, I'm talking Boycott!
Big companies have always been involved in politics, look at Vandersloot/Malaleuca. Great idea to get all of your 'conservative' friends to quit their jobs at Chobani, they will be replaced with more refugees, immigrants, and California transplants who will vote for even more of those liberal ideas! Good thing too, because all of your conservative friends who are now unemployed are going to need those entitlement programs they hate so much!
Where you at Idaho? Burley office or Boise? Have you noticed you can get a job anywhere now?
Groups like yours is what is wrong with the Democratic Party. They should have never took you in. I've lived here my whole life. This is the first time any company has come out backing an agenda.
Your group is what's wrong with America. Why don't you stay in your own Town and mind your own business?
Right now in Twin FAlls County, a Democrat couldn't be elected to Parking Meter Maid.
It is sad that groups like yours have ruined a fine old Democratic Party. Have fun while it lasts. It won't last long. About Nov 6th.
Meanwhile nothing produced at Chobani or Cliff Bar will come into my house, or any of my families houses. I have a big family. They are nationwide.
