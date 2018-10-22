Try 1 month for 99¢
Clif Bar, Chobani
Clif Bar stands in the foreground while Chobani can be seen behind it to the right Nov. 14, 2016, near Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Two major employers in Twin Falls have announced endorsements for a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho.

Chobani and Clif Bar support Proposition 2, the companies said in a joint statement at an Idahoans for Healthcare event in Twin Falls on Monday morning.

The initiative is aimed at providing health care coverage to the estimated 51,000-62,000 Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to qualify for subsidized health insurance on the state's exchange. 

Monday's event, held outside the Family Health Services clinic, also featured remarks from House Health and Welfare chairman Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, and the clinic's CFO, Jennifer Kuehn. 

Check back later at Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

