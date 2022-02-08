Chenele Dixon seeks seat in Idaho House

KIMBERLY — A woman from Kimberly is running for District 24’s A seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Chenele Dixon is seeking election for the seat in the newly-drawn District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding, and Camas counties.

Dixon said she has wanted to run for the office for a long time, but hadn't wanted to run against any of the incumbents.

"But now with redistricting there’s a vacancy because Laurie Lickley is now in a different district,” Dixon said.

She also said now was a good time for her family, as her daughters are grown and starting families of their own, and her husband, Mike, has work flexibility that would allow him to travel with her to Boise.

“All the stars aligned,” she said.

Republican Steve Miller recently announced he will seek the District 24 B seat. Democratic Rep. Sally Toone from Gooding has not announced if she will be running for the seat.

A conservative Republican, Dixon has been involved with the Twin Falls County Republicans since 2010, including serving as director of the executive committee, co-chair of the Idaho State Republican Convention and chair of the Republican Caucus in 2012.

Dixon said she’s a good planner and an organizer, which she said help with problem solving and being able to look at a situation critically.

“I’ve worked hard on communicating with people, listening to people, and then taking a problem and being able to break it down and solve problems, which we need in Boise,” Dixon said.

Education is one of Dixon’s priorities, and she holds a bachelor’s in secondary education and a master’s degree in eEducation, and advocates for local control and parental involvement in education. Dixon taught home school curriculum and has done a lot of private tutoring. She also directed the College of Southern Idaho Music Fest Summer Camp from 2010 to 2017.

Dixon said that a plan to respond to growth is at the top of her priorities. She said she would like to see a plan to keep infrastructure and schools functioning well under the increased population.

“I think people are moving here because they like what Idaho has to offer,” Dixon said. “We don’t want our strong family values, our agriculture, and all of those good things that Idaho has, we don’t want those to disappear for the growth, but we still need to plan for the growth.”

