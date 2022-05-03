Charter school sets course for Federation Point

TWIN FALLS — Plans for a new college prep charter school in town are taking shape, following a zoning amendment passed by Twin Falls City Council on Monday.

Gem Prep is in the planning stages of building a two-story school building for K-12 public charter school at the corner of Washington Street and Federation Point on a property being developed by Hepworth Family Landholdings in north Twin Falls.

At a public hearing for the amendment, future Gem Prep Assistant Principal for Twin Falls Mariela Rosales described the school’s educational goals as preparing students for success in college.

“We strive to provide rigorous college prep for all of these students to prepare them for life after high school,” Rosales said. “When you say college prep in elementary, that seems like a really broad thing to do. But it really starts in kindergarten ... honing in on skills like time-management, communication skills.”

Gem Prep began as an online school under the name Idaho Distance Education Academy in 2004. In 2014 Gem Prep opened its first school in Pocatello, and has since opened four other locations, with a fifth to follow later this year.

The school hopes to open for the 2023-2024 school year with 208 students from kindergarten to fifth grade with additional grades and students added each year until a maximum attendance of 574 students is reached.

Initial designs for the school call for a two-story, 49,000 square foot building, with an activity field, a drop-off loop, and parking area for visitors and staff. A second phase of construction at an unknown future time will include a gymnasium.

Landowner Hepworth Landholdings, LLC had previously received a mixed-use zoning agreement for the property known as Federation Point in north Twin Falls. The zoning agreement explicitly stated several other permitted uses, such as commercial, residential, government facilities and medical facilities, but had public and private schools listed as special permitted uses.

As part of the deal still in the works between Gem Prep and Hepworth, the Zoning Development Agreement to allow “public” and “private” school as an outright permitted use, as well as amending the Conceptual Site Plan as an option. Hepworth would still be able to use the previous approved option for multiple commercial spaces, should they chose to do so.

Councilor Spencer Cutler asked if the proposed school’s proximity to the Twin Falls Gun Club would find their activities restricted by the Gun-Free School zone regulation.

“I would hate to harm the Gun Club, or the members of the Gun Club by something that we are overlooking,” Cutler said.

City Attorney Shayne Nope said he believed the Federal Gun-Free School Zones act included exemptions for private property, which would exempt the Gun Club from the regulation.

“Because the Gun Club itself is a private property, they are excluded from worrying about being within a thousand feet,” Nope said.

Before voting to approve the amendment, Councilor Shawn Barigar said he felt the single-use for the property would fit well with the surrounding neighborhood.

“A single use of the balance of that property as opposed to the opportunity for multiple commercial uses and professional uses may be a better fit for the neighborhood,” Barigar said.

