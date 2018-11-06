BOISE — Longtime teacher Cindy Wilson jumped out to an early lead over incumbent Sherri Ybarra in the state superintendent’s race Tuesday night, IdahoEdNews.org reported.
With 232 percent of Idaho precincts reporting Wilson, a Democrat from Meridian, led Ybarra, a Republican from Mountain Home, by a margin of 52 percent to 48 percent. With the vast majority of ballots still to be counted, Wilson led by almost 10,000 votes shortly after 11 p.m. Mountain Time.
After a 33-year career in education, Wilson retired from teaching following her May primary win to run full time against Ybarra. Wilson grew up in the small eastern Idaho town of Preston. She taught in Pierce, Orofino, Shelley, West Ada and Boise, most recently AP government and politics at Capital High.
Wilson ran on a platform of increasing student achievement, retaining quality educators in the classroom and expanding early childhood learning, focusing first on all-day kindergarten.
Ybarra is at the end of her first term as state superintendent. She ran a quiet, unconventional re-election campaign. Although she joined a GOP bus tour of the state in the days leading up the election, Ybarra mostly skipped a traditional campaign. The ads and the money broke in favor of Wilson’s, who traveled the state for months. Ybarra’s first public campaign event was hosted by a former Idaho principal whose teaching certificate was suspended indefinitely after the Professional Standards Commission accused the man of sexually harassing at least three of his employees.
Before she was elected state superintendent, Ybarra served as a teacher, vice principal, principal and federal programs director in the Mountain Home School District.
During their debates, Ybarra told voters that she brought experience to the job. If re-eclected, she would almost immediately propose a school safety plan built around an $18.5 million grant program.
On the other hand, Wilson said that Ybarra was misrepresenting her record on education and said that Idaho students and families deserved a superintendent who would work and engage with the Legislature.
As of 11 p.m., only partial initial results were available. With voter turnout predicted to be high, it was expected to be several hours before some precincts were counted and reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.