Census Bureau estimates put Twin Falls over 50,000

TWIN FALLS — The results of the 2020 census aren’t in yet, and they won’t be for another few months.

But based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 estimates — not an official count — the city of Twin Falls now has more than 50,000 residents, making it the eighth city in Idaho to reach that figure. The city is expected to officially surpass the 50,000 plateau when the results of this year’s census are finalized.

Breaking the 50,000 barrier will bring significant changes for Twin Falls. When a city exceeds the 50,000 population threshold a host of federal requirements kick in. Perhaps most notably the city will be required to develop a public transportation system.

Two Magic Valley cities, Hansen and Shoshone, are among the slowest growing in Idaho, according to the Census Bureau estimates — each city shrank by a handful of residents.

