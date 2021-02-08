CDC tested 5 Idaho COVID samples for mutated virus, but they were ‘insufficient quality’

One sample was partly readable and was not the UK variant, Forbing-Orr said in an email Thursday.

“So, still no evidence of the variants in Idaho, but we should all behave as if they are,” she said.

Those variants had been found in all but one of Idaho’s neighboring states as of Monday, including in a Wyoming county that neighbors Idaho. The CDC published a report last month that detailed how the “more highly transmissible” variant could spread quickly in the U.S.

“The modeled trajectory of this variant in the U.S. exhibits rapid growth in early 2021, becoming the predominant variant in March,” the report said.

It isn’t abnormal for a virus to mutate over time. Every time the virus replicates, it can change in subtle ways. When it changes in small ways, it creates a “variant.” The COVID-19 virus has a proofreading mechanism built in that makes it less susceptible to mutations than, for example, the influenza virus. But with rapid transmission, there have been more opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate.