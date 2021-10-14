Candidates for Twin Falls City Council 'speed date' at CSI

Piersol, a military veteran and self-described Christian, says the city is too involved in what he called "family responsibilities" and he wants to see the City Council stick to basic city services — such as police and fire departments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But he also says the city needs to do something to stop abortion.

"I’d say there were two main things that prompted my interest in running for city council," Piersol wrote on his campaign Facebook page, "those being how we as a city handled the lockdown last year and also how we as a city refused to end Abortion when an ordinance to protect our unborn neighbors was shut down and the city council decided to not move it to a vote."

Babayan addressed the importance of preserving the town's historic buildings.

"The buildings are our stories," she said. "If they're destroyed, we can't bring them back."

Cameron, a geography teacher at Jerome Middle School, told the Times-News she sees a need for strong leadership in the city government.

"My heart is set on making good public policy and to bring in more opportunities to promote economic development," she said.