TWIN FALLS – The filing deadline was Friday for those hoping to hold elected positions in Twin Falls County. Here’s who and what is on the ballot.

County commissioners voted in August to ask voters for a $25 million bond to pay for expansion of jail facilities. The bond would increase property taxes about $25.95 per $100,000 assessed.

The project would add 316 new beds for adult male inmates by constructing modular jail units at the current Snake River Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile detention would move to the County West building, which would need minimal renovations. Women inmates and prisoners awaiting trial would be kept in the jail downtown.

Districts have until Sept. 16 to get other bond issues on the ballot.

Only contested races for elected positions will appear on the ballot.

Twin Falls City Council

Seat 2

  • Nikki Boyd
  • Cort Johnson

Seat 3

  • Shawn Barigar

Seat 4

  • Liyah Babayan
  • Craig Hawkins
  • Jan Rogers
  • Michael E. Schaffer

Seat 7

  • LeRoy Harcourt
  • Ruth Pierce
  • Jaren Thompson

Kimberly City Council

Mayor

  • Burke Davidson

Four-year positions (two openings)

  • Tim Daniels
  • Jim Eisenhower
  • Burke Richman

Filer City Council

Four-year positions (two openings)

  • Gary Deitrick
  • Christina S. Hatch
  • Ron Jones

Filer Cemetery District

District 1

  • Brad T. Lancaster
  • Aaron White

District 2

  • Gary W. Davis

District 3

  • Rondal Lang

Hollister City Council

Four-year positions (three openings)

  • Lynn Ginder
  • Danny Reed
  • Gloria Rorison

Hansen City Council

Mayor

  • Anthony E. Bohrn
  • Joseph H. Ratto

Four-year positions (two openings)

  • Linda Medley

Castleford City Council

Four-year position

  • Justin Clark
  • Don Howard

Buhl City Council

Four-year positions (two openings)

  • Susan Gabardi
  • Pamela McClain
  • Kelly Peterson

Two-year position

  • Martin Lewis

Buhl Fire District

District 3

  • Bob Linderman
  • Les Preader

Murtaugh City Council

Mayor

  • Dee Hunsaker

Four-year positions (two openings)

  • Kendal Henderson

Two-year position

Humberto Chavez Jr.

