TWIN FALLS – The filing deadline was Friday for those hoping to hold elected positions in Twin Falls County. Here’s who and what is on the ballot.
County commissioners voted in August to ask voters for a $25 million bond to pay for expansion of jail facilities. The bond would increase property taxes about $25.95 per $100,000 assessed.
The project would add 316 new beds for adult male inmates by constructing modular jail units at the current Snake River Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile detention would move to the County West building, which would need minimal renovations. Women inmates and prisoners awaiting trial would be kept in the jail downtown.
Districts have until Sept. 16 to get other bond issues on the ballot.
Only contested races for elected positions will appear on the ballot.
Twin Falls City Council
Seat 2
- Nikki Boyd
- Cort Johnson
Seat 3
- Shawn Barigar
Seat 4
- Liyah Babayan
- Craig Hawkins
- Jan Rogers
- Michael E. Schaffer
Seat 7
- LeRoy Harcourt
- Ruth Pierce
- Jaren Thompson
Kimberly City Council
Mayor
- Burke Davidson
Four-year positions (two openings)
- Tim Daniels
- Jim Eisenhower
- Burke Richman
Filer City Council
Four-year positions (two openings)
- Gary Deitrick
- Christina S. Hatch
- Ron Jones
Filer Cemetery District
District 1
- Brad T. Lancaster
- Aaron White
District 2
- Gary W. Davis
District 3
You have free articles remaining.
- Rondal Lang
Hollister City Council
Four-year positions (three openings)
- Lynn Ginder
- Danny Reed
- Gloria Rorison
Hansen City Council
Mayor
- Anthony E. Bohrn
- Joseph H. Ratto
Four-year positions (two openings)
- Linda Medley
Castleford City Council
Four-year position
- Justin Clark
- Don Howard
Buhl City Council
Four-year positions (two openings)
- Susan Gabardi
- Pamela McClain
- Kelly Peterson
Two-year position
- Martin Lewis
Buhl Fire District
District 3
- Bob Linderman
- Les Preader
Murtaugh City Council
Mayor
- Dee Hunsaker
Four-year positions (two openings)
- Kendal Henderson
Two-year position
Humberto Chavez Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.